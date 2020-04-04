Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Cut to C$12.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Altius Minerals from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Altius Minerals from C$16.50 to C$15.25 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Altius Minerals from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Laurentian reduced their price target on Altius Minerals from C$16.50 to C$15.25 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Shares of TSE ALS opened at C$6.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$6.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.76.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$17.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altius Minerals will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Altius Minerals news, Senior Officer Stephen Lawrence Winter purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,205.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,515 shares in the company, valued at C$806,028.76. Also, Senior Officer Chad Wells purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.80 per share, with a total value of C$34,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$782,308.80. Insiders have acquired 14,160 shares of company stock valued at $143,908 over the last 90 days.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.