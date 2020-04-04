Alio Gold (TSE:ALO) Lowered to “Tender” at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Alio Gold (TSE:ALO) from a buy rating to a tender rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ALO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alio Gold from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Pi Financial cut shares of Alio Gold from a neutral rating to a tender rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$0.50 to C$0.71 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE ALO opened at C$0.69 on Wednesday. Alio Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.43 and a 1 year high of C$1.23. The stock has a market cap of $56.76 million and a P/E ratio of -0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.79, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. The company primarily mines for gold and silver. It holds 100% interests in San Francisco open pit gold mine that covers an area of approximately 53,380 hectares situated in the north central portion of the state of Sonora, Mexico; Florida Canyon open pit mine covering an area of approximately 11,886 hectares located in Nevada, the United States; and Ana Paula property situated in the state of Guerrero, Mexico.

