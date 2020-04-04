Akumin (TSE:AKU.U) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

Akumin (TSE:AKU.U) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$2.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$5.00. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TSE:AKU.U opened at C$1.70 on Thursday. Akumin has a one year low of C$1.25 and a one year high of C$4.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.14.

