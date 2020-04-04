Aimia (TSE:AIM) PT Lowered to C$3.25 at TD Securities

Aimia (TSE:AIM) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$3.25 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AIM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aimia from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Aimia from C$4.25 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of Aimia stock opened at C$2.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.64 million and a P/E ratio of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.40. Aimia has a 52 week low of C$1.60 and a 52 week high of C$4.30.

Aimia (TSE:AIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$35.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aimia will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 39.41%.

Aimia Company Profile

Aimia Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company worldwide. It operates through Coalitions, and Insights & Loyalty Solutions segments. The company owns and operates the Aeroplan Program, a coalition loyalty program in Canada, as well as non-platform based loyalty services business.

