Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Twilio in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.44). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Twilio’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.41) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TWLO. Northland Securities raised Twilio to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Twilio from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Twilio from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

TWLO opened at $80.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 8.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.63 and a beta of 1.28. Twilio has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $151.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

In other news, insider Chee Chew sold 7,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $959,702.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $4,176,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,980 shares of company stock worth $15,272,439 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Earnings History and Estimates for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

