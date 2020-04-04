Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells and finances manufactured homes distributed through independent retailers and company-owned stores as well as directly to manufactured housing communities. It operates primarily in the southern United States. Legacy Housing Corporation is based in Bedford, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LEGH. B. Riley reduced their price target on Legacy Housing from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Legacy Housing from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH opened at $8.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.77. Legacy Housing has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $43.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million.

In other Legacy Housing news, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $154,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,256,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,445,771.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 7,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $107,745.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,230,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,485,606.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,097 shares of company stock valued at $354,444. 49.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 514,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 44,807 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in Legacy Housing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,084,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Legacy Housing by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 9,983 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 11,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 187.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 26,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

