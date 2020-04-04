Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Land Securities Group PLC is a real estate company. Its portfolio primarily includes office buildings, shopping and leisure destinations. Land Securities Group PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Land Securities Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Land Securities Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of LSGOF opened at $6.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a PE ratio of 9.19. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $13.06.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

