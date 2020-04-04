Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) to “Buy”

Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kazia Therapeutics Limited is an oncology-focused biotechnology company. It develops anti-cancer drugs as well as provides pharmaceutical research and development technology solutions. The company’s lead program is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma multiforme, the primary and most aggressive form of brain cancer. Kazia Therapeutics Limited, formerly known as Novogen Limited, is based in Sydney, Australia. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Kazia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

KZIA stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90. Kazia Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $9.74.

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops therapies for a range of oncology indications. Its lead product is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat glioblastoma multiforme. The company is also developing TRX-E-002-1 (Cantrixil), a third-generation benzopyran molecule, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer.

