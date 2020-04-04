Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WPM. ValuEngine cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $27.82 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $18.66 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 146.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.09.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $223.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.57 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 58,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,049,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,284,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 784.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 161,311 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

