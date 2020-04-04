ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.00.
ANIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $38.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.26. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $86.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.24 million, a PE ratio of 79.63 and a beta of 1.82.
In other news, Director Thomas Haughey purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.18 per share, for a total transaction of $90,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,587.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANIP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 667.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,812 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.
About ANI Pharmaceuticals
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.
