ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

ANIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $38.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.26. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $86.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.24 million, a PE ratio of 79.63 and a beta of 1.82.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $47.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Haughey purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.18 per share, for a total transaction of $90,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,587.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANIP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 667.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,812 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

