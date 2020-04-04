Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $11.48 on Friday. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $293.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.30 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 9.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

In related news, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $123,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,366 shares in the company, valued at $398,358.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William R. Hutchinson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,261. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $432,170 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Associated Banc by 5.2% during the first quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 104,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Associated Banc by 1,336.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 54,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 50,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,066,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

