GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of GeoPark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Itau Unibanco raised shares of GeoPark to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Eight Capital raised shares of GeoPark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of GeoPark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GeoPark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE:GPRK opened at $8.48 on Friday. GeoPark has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $22.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average is $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $495.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.32.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. GeoPark had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 53.79%. The company had revenue of $158.06 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRK. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in GeoPark by 271.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 630,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after acquiring an additional 460,545 shares during the period. Compass Group LLC grew its stake in GeoPark by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 4,733,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,618,000 after acquiring an additional 333,461 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in GeoPark in the 4th quarter valued at $5,069,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in GeoPark by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 426,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after acquiring an additional 205,452 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in GeoPark by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 467,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,321,000 after acquiring an additional 119,000 shares during the period. 36.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

