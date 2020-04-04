Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

LXRX has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Gabelli lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, G.Research lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 5.10. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $7.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $190.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.29. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 303.98%. The company had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.59 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXRX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 755.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

