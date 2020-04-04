Analysts Set Expectations for Astronics Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) – Analysts at Dougherty & Co reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Astronics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 31st. Dougherty & Co analyst R. Ryan now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Dougherty & Co has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Astronics had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $198.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.00 million.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ATRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Astronics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Astronics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.60.

NASDAQ ATRO opened at $7.37 on Friday. Astronics has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $227.63 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average of $25.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Astronics in the third quarter worth $237,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Astronics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 218,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,072 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Astronics by 21.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Astronics by 1,190.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 150,592 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Astronics by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 282,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 41,949 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

