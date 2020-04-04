Capital One Financial Weighs in on Apache Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:APA)

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Apache in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the energy company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.43). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Apache’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.44) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.96) EPS.

Get Apache alerts:

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Apache had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

APA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Apache from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Apache from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Apache from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.03.

Shares of Apache stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.73. Apache has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $38.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Apache by 11.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after acquiring an additional 125,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Apache by 15.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Apache in the third quarter worth about $1,028,000. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Apache by 3.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 138,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apache in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.59%.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.