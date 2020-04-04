AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AC Immune in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AC Immune’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). AC Immune had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 40.94%. The business had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 million.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

ACIU opened at $7.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.11. AC Immune has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $483.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 22.08 and a quick ratio of 22.09.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AC Immune by 516.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 102,887 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of AC Immune by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,342,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,638,000 after acquiring an additional 44,594 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AC Immune by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 321,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 173,555 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of AC Immune by 248.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 136,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 97,217 shares during the last quarter. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

