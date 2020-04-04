Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Issued By Barrington Research

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $3.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.51. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $12.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $87.50 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

NYSE:AMG opened at $55.36 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $115.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.03, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.98.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.57 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 0.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.53 EPS.

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.12 per share, for a total transaction of $531,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 127,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,781,671.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hugh Cutler purchased 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.67 per share, for a total transaction of $25,084.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,053.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 30,200 shares of company stock worth $2,187,134 over the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,871,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 866,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,444,000 after acquiring an additional 397,620 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,755,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $148,732,000 after acquiring an additional 317,089 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 353,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,963,000 after acquiring an additional 188,910 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,508,000 after acquiring an additional 137,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

