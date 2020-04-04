Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Consol Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Consol Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $342.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.59 million. Consol Energy had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 16.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CEIX. Benchmark began coverage on Consol Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Consol Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Consol Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE CEIX opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.21 million, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.38. Consol Energy has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $34.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEIX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consol Energy in the third quarter worth about $308,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consol Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 13,877.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 116,844 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consol Energy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 27,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its position in Consol Energy by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John T. Mills bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

