Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chemours in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Chemours’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

Shares of CC opened at $7.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 2.40. Chemours has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.52.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Chemours had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 52.65%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Chemours by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 220,759 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,532,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider E Bryan Snell bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $111,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 141,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,193.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

