Activision Blizzard, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Activision Blizzard in a report issued on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.19.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $59.98 on Friday. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $41.84 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The stock has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.09 and a 200 day moving average of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 17.79%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 74,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

