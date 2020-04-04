Wedbush Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX)

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aptinyx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.31). Wedbush also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 1,564.73% and a negative return on equity of 46.22%. The firm had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aptinyx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.08.

NASDAQ APTX opened at $1.99 on Friday. Aptinyx has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $93.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41.

In other Aptinyx news, CEO Norbert G. Riedel bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 362,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,617. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Koppel acquired 3,333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,420,507 shares of company stock worth $13,265,412 over the last three months. 8.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 204.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 72,392 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Earnings History and Estimates for Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analysts Set Expectations for Astronics Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Analysts Set Expectations for Astronics Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Capital One Financial Weighs in on Apache Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Capital One Financial Weighs in on Apache Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings
AC Immune SA to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts
AC Immune SA to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts
Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research
Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research
Consol Energy Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts
Consol Energy Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts
Chemours Co to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts
Chemours Co to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report