Wedbush Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aptinyx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.31). Wedbush also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 1,564.73% and a negative return on equity of 46.22%. The firm had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aptinyx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.08.

NASDAQ APTX opened at $1.99 on Friday. Aptinyx has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $93.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41.

In other Aptinyx news, CEO Norbert G. Riedel bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 362,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,617. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Koppel acquired 3,333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,420,507 shares of company stock worth $13,265,412 over the last three months. 8.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 204.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 72,392 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

