Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report released on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.84) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALPN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th.

Shares of ALPN opened at $2.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21. The company has a market cap of $52.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Alpine Immune Sciences has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $8.24.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Alpine Immune Sciences worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

