Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report released on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.84) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALPN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th.

Shares of ALPN opened at $2.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21. The company has a market cap of $52.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Alpine Immune Sciences has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $8.24.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Alpine Immune Sciences worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Earnings History and Estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analysts Set Expectations for Astronics Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Analysts Set Expectations for Astronics Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Capital One Financial Weighs in on Apache Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Capital One Financial Weighs in on Apache Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings
AC Immune SA to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts
AC Immune SA to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts
Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research
Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research
Consol Energy Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts
Consol Energy Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts
Chemours Co to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts
Chemours Co to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report