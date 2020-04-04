Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report issued on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $124.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. National Securities lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of APTS stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 227.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Preferred Apartment Communities news, insider Joel T. Murphy bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joel T. Murphy bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 76,750 shares of company stock valued at $665,085. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.05%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 76.64%.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

