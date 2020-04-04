Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.25) EPS.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ALPN. ValuEngine raised Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

Shares of ALPN opened at $2.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $8.24.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.69% of Alpine Immune Sciences worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

