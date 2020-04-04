SunTrust Banks Comments on AvalonBay Communities Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.42. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q2 2020 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.39 EPS.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVB. Jefferies Financial Group raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.53.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $132.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $229.40. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.08.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,996,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,133,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,197,253,000 after purchasing an additional 243,424 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 5.1% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 125,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $978,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.