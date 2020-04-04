Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Issued By Oppenheimer

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on BAC. Barclays upgraded Bank of America to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.55.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $174.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average of $31.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 67,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 13,019 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 5.5% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Bank of America by 66.3% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 6,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 496,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after buying an additional 13,879 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

