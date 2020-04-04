Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Decreased by Analyst

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Avalara in a report released on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair analyst B. Suri now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.25). William Blair also issued estimates for Avalara’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Avalara from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

Avalara stock opened at $63.63 on Friday. Avalara has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.97 and its 200 day moving average is $76.77.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $107.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.09 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 763,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,921,652.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 406 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $30,998.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at $535,366.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,521 shares of company stock valued at $6,328,336. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avalara by 724.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Avalara by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 285.2% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

