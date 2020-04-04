Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Reduced by Analyst

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report released on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the information technology service provider will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. William Blair also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ FY2021 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from to in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of CTSH opened at $43.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.83. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $74.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,784,713.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,564 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,760.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $46,066.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,305.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,382 shares of company stock valued at $8,856,949. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

