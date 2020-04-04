Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Reduced by Analyst

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report released on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the information technology service provider will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. William Blair also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ FY2021 earnings at $4.06 EPS.
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of CTSH opened at $43.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.83. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $74.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,784,713.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,564 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,760.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $46,066.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,305.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,382 shares of company stock valued at $8,856,949. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.
