KeyCorp Weighs in on C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report released on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. KeyCorp also issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 3.77%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CHRW. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stephens dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.23.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $68.18 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $56.94 and a 52-week high of $91.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.41 and a 200-day moving average of $76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.69%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 151,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after purchasing an additional 32,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,800,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $746,079,000 after acquiring an additional 223,856 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,887,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

