Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) versus National Instruments (NYSE:NATI) Head to Head Contrast

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) and National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bill.com and National Instruments’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bill.com $108.35 million 20.73 -$7.31 million N/A N/A National Instruments $1.35 billion 3.19 $162.15 million $1.31 25.22

National Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Bill.com.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bill.com and National Instruments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bill.com 0 3 5 0 2.63 National Instruments 0 3 1 0 2.25

Bill.com presently has a consensus price target of $49.29, indicating a potential upside of 58.73%. National Instruments has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.20%. Given Bill.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bill.com is more favorable than National Instruments.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.2% of Bill.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of National Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of National Instruments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bill.com and National Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bill.com N/A N/A N/A National Instruments 11.98% 14.81% 10.59%

Summary

National Instruments beats Bill.com on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, as well as ongoing support and training services. The company serves customers operating in the accounting and accounting software companies, and financial institutions. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data. The company's application software comprises TestStand, which is used for automated test and measurement applications in a manufacturing environment; VeriStand, a ready-to-use software environment for configuring real-time testing applications; Flexlogger for quick sensor configuration and data logging of mixed signals to verify electromechanical systems; and InsightCM Enterprise, a software solution with integrated hardware options for monitoring ancillary rotating equipment. Its systems and data management software include DIAdem, which is configuration-based technical data management, analysis, and report generation tools to mine and analyze engineering and measurement data; and SystemLink, a systems management software that enables the mass coordination of connected devices, software deployments, and data communications throughout a distributed system. The company also offers PXI hardware form factor that combines PC software and PCI hardware with advanced instrumentation capabilities; NI C-series data acquisition and control products; and NI semiconductor test systems, as well as software and hardware maintenance, and training and certification services. It serves semiconductor, transportation, and aerospace and defense industries, as well as government agencies. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

