Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Issued By Piper Sandler

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CME Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.93. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.71 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Cfra lifted their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on CME Group from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $173.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.35. CME Group has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,298,300.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total value of $622,515.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,447.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

