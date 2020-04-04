Analyzing Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) and Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) and Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Boyd Gaming has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wyndham Destinations has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Boyd Gaming pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Wyndham Destinations pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. Boyd Gaming pays out 15.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wyndham Destinations pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Boyd Gaming has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Boyd Gaming and Wyndham Destinations’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boyd Gaming $3.33 billion 0.38 $157.64 million $1.79 6.27 Wyndham Destinations $4.04 billion 0.40 $507.00 million $5.62 3.31

Wyndham Destinations has higher revenue and earnings than Boyd Gaming. Wyndham Destinations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boyd Gaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Boyd Gaming and Wyndham Destinations, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boyd Gaming 0 3 8 0 2.73 Wyndham Destinations 0 1 4 0 2.80

Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus price target of $31.80, suggesting a potential upside of 183.42%. Wyndham Destinations has a consensus price target of $56.80, suggesting a potential upside of 205.21%. Given Wyndham Destinations’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wyndham Destinations is more favorable than Boyd Gaming.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.1% of Boyd Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Wyndham Destinations shares are held by institutional investors. 29.1% of Boyd Gaming shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Wyndham Destinations shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Boyd Gaming and Wyndham Destinations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boyd Gaming 4.74% 16.63% 3.04% Wyndham Destinations 12.52% -92.76% 6.95%

Summary

Wyndham Destinations beats Boyd Gaming on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It also engages in owning and operating a travel agency. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts. The Exchange & Rentals segment offers vacation exchange services and products to owners of VOIs; and manages and markets vacation rental properties primarily on behalf of independent owners. As of June 25, 2019, it had approximately 220 vacation ownership resorts. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. also has relationships with approximately 4,300 vacation ownership resorts. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Worldwide Corporation and changed its name to Wyndham Destinations, Inc. in May 2018. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

