Domino’s Pizza, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.22 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson expects that the restaurant operator will earn $2.22 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.61 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DPZ. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.52.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $328.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $328.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.63. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $381.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $7,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,684,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Brandon sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.62, for a total transaction of $2,441,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,369.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,863 shares of company stock worth $22,670,723 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 103.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 41,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 21,149 shares during the period. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

