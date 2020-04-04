SunTrust Banks Comments on Frontdoor Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Frontdoor in a report released on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Frontdoor’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.14.

Shares of Frontdoor stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.17. Frontdoor has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $53.29.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 63.76% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Frontdoor news, Director Peter L. Cella bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $173,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,661 shares in the company, valued at $301,229.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $44,219,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,557,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Frontdoor by 461.6% during the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 702,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,289,000 after purchasing an additional 577,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Frontdoor by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,885,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,417,000 after purchasing an additional 491,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter worth $20,715,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

