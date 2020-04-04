Barrington Research Weighs in on Harsco Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) – Analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Harsco in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Harsco’s FY2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Harsco had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $399.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.80 million.

HSC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Harsco from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Harsco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

NYSE HSC opened at $6.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.53. Harsco has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $489.22 million, a P/E ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 10,575.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter worth $25,926,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 495.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,685,000 after purchasing an additional 644,412 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,067,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,573,000 after purchasing an additional 502,945 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Harsco by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 991,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,804,000 after acquiring an additional 494,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Harsco news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $153,250.00. Also, SVP Jeswant Gill purchased 6,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $45,402.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 40,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,183. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 34,364 shares of company stock valued at $218,568 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.