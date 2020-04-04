Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Masonite International in a report released on Wednesday, April 1st. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Masonite International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get Masonite International alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DOOR. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Masonite International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens upgraded Masonite International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Masonite International from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Masonite International stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $89.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.23.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $531.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Masonite International’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Masonite International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its stake in Masonite International by 5,399.1% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 122,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 120,131 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Masonite International by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.