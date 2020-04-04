ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) and CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Head to Head Analysis

ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) and CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of ONEX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of CASIO COMPUTER/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ONEX and CASIO COMPUTER/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ONEX 389.88% 10.96% 6.62% CASIO COMPUTER/ADR 8.15% 10.99% 6.63%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ONEX and CASIO COMPUTER/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ONEX $1.11 billion 3.08 $4.28 billion N/A N/A CASIO COMPUTER/ADR $2.68 billion 1.26 $199.21 million N/A N/A

ONEX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CASIO COMPUTER/ADR.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ONEX and CASIO COMPUTER/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ONEX 0 0 2 0 3.00 CASIO COMPUTER/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00

ONEX currently has a consensus price target of $63.00, indicating a potential upside of 85.17%. Given ONEX’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ONEX is more favorable than CASIO COMPUTER/ADR.

Risk & Volatility

ONEX has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CASIO COMPUTER/ADR has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ONEX pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. CASIO COMPUTER/ADR pays an annual dividend of $3.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Summary

ONEX beats CASIO COMPUTER/ADR on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ONEX Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up. The firm seeks to invest in technology, electronics manufacturing services, industrial, aerospace, healthcare, retail, restaurants, industrials products, customer care services, metal services, building products, entertainment, gaming, cabinetry products, commercial vehicles, commercial and investment banking, financial services, commercial and multi-unit residential real estate. It invests in global businesses headquartered in North America, including United States and Canada, or Europe. The firm seeks to invest between $125 million and $1 billion in companies that have minimum revenues of $300 million. It does not consider size if the company is in an industry in which the firm already has presence. The firm seeks to make direct as well as co-investments through managed private equity, real estate and credit funds. It seeks to acquire a control position in its portfolio companies. Onex Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in New York, New York; Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey; and London, United Kingdom.

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR Company Profile

Casio Computer Co., Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc. The company's System Equipment segment provides handheld terminals, electronic cash registers, office computers, page printers, data projectors, etc. Its Others segment offers molds, etc. Casio Computer Co., Ltd. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

