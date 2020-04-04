Capital One Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.13). Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.75 to $6.25 in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $187.45 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.74.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $170.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 905.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Owen E. Kratz purchased 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $375,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

