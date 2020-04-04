KeyCorp Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Harsco in a report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Harsco’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $399.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.80 million. Harsco had a net margin of 31.08% and a return on equity of 14.30%.

HSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Harsco from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Harsco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of HSC opened at $6.13 on Friday. Harsco has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The firm has a market cap of $489.22 million, a P/E ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Harsco by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,313,000 after buying an additional 345,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Harsco during the fourth quarter worth $25,926,000. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Harsco during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Harsco by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,518,000 after buying an additional 16,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Harsco during the fourth quarter worth $996,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Harsco news, SVP Jeswant Gill purchased 6,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $45,402.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 40,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,183. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $153,250.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 34,364 shares of company stock valued at $218,568. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

