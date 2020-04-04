KeyCorp Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Harsco in a report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Harsco’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $399.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.80 million. Harsco had a net margin of 31.08% and a return on equity of 14.30%.

HSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Harsco from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Harsco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of HSC opened at $6.13 on Friday. Harsco has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The firm has a market cap of $489.22 million, a P/E ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Harsco by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,313,000 after buying an additional 345,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Harsco during the fourth quarter worth $25,926,000. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Harsco during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Harsco by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,518,000 after buying an additional 16,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Harsco during the fourth quarter worth $996,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Harsco news, SVP Jeswant Gill purchased 6,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $45,402.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 40,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,183. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $153,250.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 34,364 shares of company stock valued at $218,568. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp Reduced by Analyst
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp Reduced by Analyst
KeyCorp Weighs in on C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
KeyCorp Weighs in on C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Bill.com versus National Instruments Head to Head Contrast
Bill.com versus National Instruments Head to Head Contrast
Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for CME Group Inc Issued By Piper Sandler
Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for CME Group Inc Issued By Piper Sandler
Analyzing Boyd Gaming and Wyndham Destinations
Analyzing Boyd Gaming and Wyndham Destinations
Domino’s Pizza, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.22 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts
Domino’s Pizza, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.22 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report