Globant SA to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Globant in a report issued on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $184.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.46 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.53%.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Globant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Globant from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Globant from $121.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.70.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $72.65 on Friday. Globant has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $141.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth $12,384,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth $30,456,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth $12,620,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,628 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,221,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

