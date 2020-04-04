CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CME Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.28 EPS.

Get CME Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.08.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $173.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.05. The company has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.35. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $645,732,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,774,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,404,000 after acquiring an additional 996,023 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in CME Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,556,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,946,000 after acquiring an additional 711,558 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,134,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,420,000 after acquiring an additional 512,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in CME Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,595,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,728,926,000 after acquiring an additional 250,389 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total value of $622,515.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,447.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.