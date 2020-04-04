Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) – Analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Forrester Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.16). Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Forrester Research’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $124.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.24 million. Forrester Research had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%.

FORR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Forrester Research from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of FORR stock opened at $26.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average is $37.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.91 million, a P/E ratio of -49.68, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99. Forrester Research has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $51.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

In other Forrester Research news, insider Kelley Hippler sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $68,266.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,472.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Forrester Research by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 97,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the 4th quarter worth $9,456,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 21,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Forrester Research by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 73,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

