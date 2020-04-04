Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:COLL)

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report issued on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $16.13 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $25.59. The company has a market cap of $530.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.21.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.31 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 26.43% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,321 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $31,532.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,540.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 295,287 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $6,475,643.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 402,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,817,745.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,502,349 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,658,000 after buying an additional 210,843 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,252,328 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,773,000 after acquiring an additional 505,128 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,069,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $15,742,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,163 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,924,000 after purchasing an additional 29,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

