Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Issued By Wedbush

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Columbia Sportswear in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.08). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $954.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on COLM. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Pivotal Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $129.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.91.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $65.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.66. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $51.82 and a twelve month high of $109.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 678,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,025,000 after purchasing an additional 370,421 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,018,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,242,000 after buying an additional 290,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,019,000 after buying an additional 177,927 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 601,445.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 132,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,356,000 after acquiring an additional 132,318 shares in the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.