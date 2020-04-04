William Blair Weighs in on Dunkin Brands Group Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) – William Blair decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dunkin Brands Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. William Blair also issued estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s FY2020 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.95 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $79.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.47.

Shares of DNKN opened at $45.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.80. Dunkin Brands Group has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $84.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNKN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,372,000 after purchasing an additional 66,737 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,283,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 5,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 122,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.403 dividend. This is an increase from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.79%.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

