William Blair Weighs in on HubSpot Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) – William Blair lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of HubSpot in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now expects that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.32).

HUBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.68.

HUBS stock opened at $113.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.44 and a 200 day moving average of $159.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -89.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $90.83 and a 52 week high of $207.98.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $186.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.62, for a total value of $1,654,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,103,799.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $75,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,285,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,376 shares of company stock valued at $3,285,055. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in HubSpot by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in HubSpot by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

