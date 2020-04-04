Investors Purchase Large Volume of Devon Energy Call Options (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 76,176 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 780% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,656 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $126,508,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,003,892 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,891,000 after buying an additional 1,294,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,747,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,319,000 after buying an additional 725,553 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,566,805 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,480,000 after buying an additional 715,141 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $15,514,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVN opened at $8.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.78. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.39.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Several research firms recently commented on DVN. Wolfe Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Devon Energy from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

