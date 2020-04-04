SVB Leerink Weighs in on Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IONS)

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) – SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IONS. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $48.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 9.97, a quick ratio of 9.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.71 and its 200-day moving average is $58.09. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $86.58.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.05 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 26.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 157.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $677,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,987.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $231,367.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,917 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $73,035,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $45,423,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 615.2% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 24,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Earnings History and Estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

