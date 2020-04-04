Summit Hotel Properties Inc Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (NYSE:INN)

Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $133.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.67 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on INN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $418.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.87. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,242,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,357,000 after purchasing an additional 388,947 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,270,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,696,000 after purchasing an additional 153,523 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,272,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 16,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,197,000.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

