CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $54.05, but opened at $55.41. CVS Health shares last traded at $54.60, with a volume of 4,350,674 shares.

Specifically, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 327,069 shares of company stock worth $24,292,341. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.16.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $1,666,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $500,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,546 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 59,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 11,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

